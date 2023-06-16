Chinese Women’s Volleyball 2023 World League Live Channel Platform China vs Bulgaria CCTV5 Video Live Watch Entrance-Minnan.com

June 16, Beijing time, today is the fourth match day of the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League (Hong Kong, China). The Chinese women’s volleyball team will play against the Bulgarian women’s volleyball team tonight. So when is the Chinese women’s volleyball team vs Bulgaria? Where can I watch the game live? The following editor will introduce to you the live broadcast time and viewing channel platform of the Chinese women’s volleyball team against Bulgaria in the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League.

2023 World Women’s Volleyball League (Hong Kong, China)–Chinavs Bulgaria match information

Chinese women’s volleyball teamvs Bulgariawomen’s volleyballLive Beijing time: June 16, 20:30

Live Channel Platform: CCTV Sports Channel CCTV5

According to the CCTV5 program list of the CCTV sports channel on June 16, the five sets of CCTV5 will broadcast the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League-Hong Kong Station (China-Bulgaria) live at 20:25. Remember to watch it.

2023 World Women’s Volleyball League (Hong Kong, China)–ChinavsBulgariaCctv5 live video viewing entrance:click to enter

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin