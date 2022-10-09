Cai Bin, head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team: Li Yingying’s offensive and defensive pressure limits Egnu’s slight progress

Xinhua| Head coach Cai Bin said in an interview after the game that Li Yingying encountered a lot of pressure on both offense and defense. Although she failed to restrain Egnu, she made some progress in blocking and defense compared to the World League.

Cai Bin concluded: “Today, the players all want to try their best, but overall, the rhythm is not good, especially when the opponent is trying to serve, our first pass is a bit messy. We need to adjust the mentality of receiving the serve. If it is not in place, the adjustment, protection and re-attack cannot be done well. Facing Italy, you can’t just think about killing it with one plank.”

“In the first game, we were also fighting to serve, and the opponent’s pass was not too good. But Italy is a very mature team after all, with little ups and downs, good defensive connection, and control of the rhythm of the game. Everyone is very old. Arrived. Unfortunately, we lost the game.” Cai Bin said.

Li Yingying, the main attacker who averaged 20.14 points per game before this game, only scored 8 points in this game and did not score a single point in the second game. Cai Bin said that the Italian team has fully studied Li Yingying and cannot make hasty evaluations just because the players’ data in a game is not good.

“The opponent is staring at Li Yingying’s defense today, and she is facing a lot of pressure in both passing and offense.” Cai Bin said, “Li Yingying’s score has dropped sharply, and there are two reasons. The opponent puts pressure and restrictions, and she herself has to break through herself. … against a strong team, which is normal.”

Italy’s star player Egnu scored a game-high 27 points, creating a lot of difficulties for the Chinese team in serving, attacking and blocking.

When talking about how to limit and break Egnu’s style of play, Cai Bin said: “Egnu is still very strong today. We sometimes did a good job of her blocking rhythm, but sometimes she took off a little earlier, because She is very capable of jumping and flying, we have to figure out a way in this regard, and there may be a chance to touch Italy later.”

“The more we play against her, the more we learn about her attacking characteristics and rhythm changes. She has outstanding physical fitness among female players. Today’s blocking and defense against her is better than the last time during the World League.” Cai Bin Say.