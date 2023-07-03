Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League Finals with a Victory over South Korea

The Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Defeats South Korea to Secure Spot in World Women’s Volleyball League Finals

On July 1, the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League Suwon Station in South Korea witnessed an intense match between the Chinese and South Korean women’s volleyball teams. In a thrilling encounter, the Chinese team emerged victorious, defeating the South Korean team with a scoreline of 3-1 and securing a place in the finals.

Prior to this game, the Chinese team had performed well in the tournament, with 6 wins and 4 losses in the first 10 games. Accumulating 19 points, they were placed sixth in the standings. On the other hand, the South Korean team had not claimed a single victory in the World League, ranking at the bottom of the table with 10 losses in as many games. The Chinese team’s commanding performance in this match proved their superiority in the competition.

The Chinese team’s starting lineup consisted of main attackers Li Yingying and Wang Yunyu, secondary attackers Yuan Xinyue and Wang Yuanyuan, supporting player Gong Xiangyu, setter Diao Linyu, and free agent Wang Mengjie.

In the first game, the Chinese team dominated with their strong attacking strategy, establishing an early lead of 11-4. Despite the South Korean team’s efforts to make a comeback, the Chinese team showcased their offensive prowess and comfortably secured a 25-13 victory. In the second game, the competition was more closely contested, with both teams fighting for the lead. However, Li Yingying’s exceptional serves and Yuan Xinyue’s counter-attack fast ball ensured another win for the Chinese team with a score of 25-21.

The third game saw both teams struggling to gain an advantage, resulting in an intense battle with the score alternating frequently. Unfortunately, the Chinese team failed to find their rhythm, allowing the South Korean team to take the game with a score of 25-21. However, the Chinese team quickly bounced back in the fourth game. After a series of draws, Li Yingying’s powerful attacks and Wang Yunyu’s successful back attack turned the tides in their favor. With Gong Xiangyu’s crucial blocking, the Chinese women’s volleyball team sealed a comprehensive victory, winning the game 25-15 and defeating their South Korean counterparts 3-1 overall.

Looking ahead, the Chinese team will face their last opponent of the Suwon Station, the United States team, today (July 2nd) at 16:30. Yuan Xinyue, the leader of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, expressed her determination, stating, “I will hold the attitude of striving for victory, compete with and attack the opponent, and give full play to my own strength.”

The Chinese team’s impressive performance in the World Women’s Volleyball League has earned them a well-deserved spot in the finals. Fans and supporters eagerly anticipate their upcoming clash against the United States team as they strive to continue their winning streak.

Source: Shanghai Sports (Translation by Sohu)

