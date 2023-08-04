Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to Semifinals in Universiade Competition

Universiade Women’s Volleyball: Chinese Team Advances to Semi-Finals

Beijing, China – The Chinese women’s volleyball team has soared into the semi-finals of the Chengdu Universiade after defeating the Czech team in a thrilling quarter-final match on August 3. With their impeccable blocking defense and strategic game plan, the Chinese team emerged victorious in three sets, securing their spot in the semis.

Awaiting them in the semi-finals is the Polish team, who advanced after a hard-fought victory against the Italian team, winning 3-1.

In the quarter-finals, the Chinese team showcased their strength by strategically utilizing the blocking defense at the net. Led by main attackers Zhuang Yushan and Wu Mengjie, supported by Gao Yi and Wang Wenhan, and guided by setter Xu Xiaoting and free agent Xu Jianan, the Chinese team displayed a remarkable team effort.

The first game saw the Chinese team finding their offensive and defensive rhythm, with Wu Mengjie smashes and Miao Yiwen’s exceptional blocking skills. The Chinese team took control with a lead of 16-10 and eventually won the game 25-17.

In the second game, the Czech Republic initially took the lead with a score of 8-4. However, a series of mistakes by the Czech team allowed the Chinese team to make a comeback. The Chinese team scored eight consecutive points, pushing aside their opponents. With excellent serving and blocking, they clinched the game with a convincing score of 25-16.

The third game witnessed the Chinese team maintaining their dominance throughout. They held the lead in the score and triumphed with a score of 25-16, completing a flawless 3-0 victory.

Wu Mengjie emerged as the star player of the game, scoring a game-high of 14 points. Zhuang Yushan and Miao Yiwen also showcased their skills, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively.

The Chinese team’s performance has fueled optimism among fans, who are eagerly anticipating their clash with the Polish team in the semi-finals. Can this talented squad continue their winning streak and secure a place in the Universiade Women’s Volleyball final? The answer will unfold in the coming days.

(Source: Beijing News Sports | Reporter Yuan Hongheng Zhuoran Deng Fangjia Deng Wei)

