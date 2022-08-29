The 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup will compete in the semi-finals in the Philippines on the 28th. The Chinese team, who played in the second-tier lineup, fought five games with the main lineup of the Thai women’s volleyball team, and finally defeated their opponents 3:2 and advanced to the Asian Cup final for the seventh time in history.

This year’s Asian Cup Chinese team sent a second-line lineup to participate, and the first-line main lineup prepared for the upcoming Women’s Volleyball World Championships. Since the start of the Asian Cup, the Chinese team has performed well, winning four consecutive victories in the group stage and qualifying for the first place.

In terms of overall strength, the Thai team with the full main lineup is higher than the second-line lineup of the Chinese women’s volleyball team. After the start of the game that day, the Thai team quickly took the initiative, while the Chinese team did not find too many ways to limit their opponents in a short period of time. They made many mistakes and lost a game at 19:25.

In the second game, the Chinese team put down the burden, gradually resolved the opponent’s “Little Kuailing” style of play, targeted the main force of the Thai team, and played its own rhythm. The Chinese team pulled back a game at 25:20. In the third game, the Chinese team stabilized the situation, gave full play to its technical and tactical characteristics, and won another victory at 25:14. The Chinese team led by a big score of 2:1.

In the fourth game, the Thai team gave it a go, and the mentality of the Chinese players fluctuated. Although they were stubbornly chasing the points at the end of the game, the Chinese team lost a game at 23:25, and the two sides battled to a 2:2 tie. The deciding game was more of a test of mentality. The Chinese team frequently worked in blocking and defense. At the critical moment, Wu Mengjie and Zhuang Yushan felt hot. In the end, the Chinese team sealed the victory with 15:10, and defeated the opponent with a big score of 3:2 to advance to the final.

This is the seventh time in the history of the Chinese women’s volleyball team to advance to the Asian Cup final. The Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup was founded in 2008 and is held every two years. It will be suspended in 2020 due to the new crown epidemic. The Chinese women’s volleyball team has won the championship five times in the previous six competitions. The Chinese women’s volleyball team entered the Asian Cup final again this time, continuing the brilliant record of entering the final in the Asian Cup.

The other semi-final is between the Japanese women’s volleyball team and the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team, and the Chinese team will compete with the winner for the final championship.