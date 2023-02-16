Chinese women’s volleyball team ends 11-day military training, Bao Chunyu and Yuan Xinyue win the title of pacesetter 2023-02-16 11:04:05.0 Source: China News Network

According to the official website of the Chinese Volleyball Association, on February 15, the Chinese women’s volleyball team performed a military training report in Wenling, Zhejiang. As the first lesson of winter training, the team members and coaches learned the training content such as queue, foot drills, housekeeping, and military boxing during the 11-day military training.

At the end of the report, athletes Yuan Xinyue, Gao Yi, Zhong Hui and Ni Feifei, and coaches Yuan Lingxi and Bao Chunyu won the pacesetters of this military training. Speaking of this honor, Yuan Xinyue, the leader of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, said frankly that it was a great encouragement to her. “This military training has achieved a lot for me personally and for the team. Our instructors set an example and taught us a lot. We must learn from the soldiers, learn their blood spirit, and fully demonstrate our fighting spirit on the field .”

In the view of Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, this military training has played a very important role in completing the winter training tasks of the new Chinese women’s volleyball team. He said that during the military training, the women’s volleyball players worked very hard and overcame many difficulties. “In today’s report exercise, everyone’s queues were neat and uniform, and the military punches showed strength and momentum, showing a good mental outlook. This military training gave the Chinese women’s volleyball team a vivid patriotism education lesson, and also strengthened the team’s cohesion. Nice improvement.”

Cai Bin said that the Chinese women’s volleyball team will return to Ningbo Beilun on the day after the military training, and enter the stage of physical and technical and tactical training for winter training. Through this military training, the Chinese women’s volleyball team has learned from the comrades in the army the spirit of hard work and dedication to the country. “I hope that the players can apply these spirits to the training ground in the future, and create better results through hard training and hard work.”