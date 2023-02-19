Chinese women’s volleyball team gathers in Beilun to start a new journey

On February 15, the Chinese women’s volleyball team ended their military training in Wenling and returned to the Ningbo Beilun training base to prepare for the World Women’s Volleyball League, the Paris Olympic Women’s Volleyball Qualifying Tournament, and the Hangzhou Asian Games. Head coach Cai Bin said that the goal of the Chinese women’s volleyball team this year is to win the Asian Games and strive to qualify for the Paris Olympics as soon as possible.

It is reported that 18 members of the Chinese women’s volleyball team will participate in a two-month training camp in Beilun, Ningbo. “The main reason is to find shortcomings and make up for them on the basis of last year’s competition. Our requirements for players are comprehensive skills. The training in Ningbo Beilun is mainly to restore physical fitness. Later, we will go to Zhangzhou base for training for a period of time. The first time The official competition will be in May.” Cai Bin said.

Regarding the situation of the team members, Cai Bin said that she has communicated with Zhu Ting and that her wrist is not recovering satisfactorily after surgery. She hopes to continue rehabilitation and recover. As for the team member Duan Mengke, Cai Bin said that she is in good physical condition and stands out among the young players. I hope she can further improve her physical fitness, fighting spirit, skills and tactics in this training camp.