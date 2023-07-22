Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Prepares for Challenges Ahead in Paris Olympics and Hangzhou Asian Games

Find out the opponent and prepare for the battle

China‘s women’s volleyball team is gearing up for their next challenges after successfully completing the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League. Throughout the tournament, the team identified its strengths, weaknesses, and gained invaluable experience, all of which will help them prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team’s Olympic qualifying opponents include Serbia, Dominica, Netherlands, and Canada. Notably, none of these teams made it to the finals of the World Women’s Volleyball League, with Serbia finishing in the highest position at ninth place. While the Chinese team achieved victories against the Netherlands and Canada, they suffered losses against Serbia and Dominica. The match against Serbia proved to be particularly challenging, as the Serbian team showcased their world-class talent and net strength.

Looking ahead, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will compete in the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament from September 16 to 24. Their opponents include Ukraine, Mexico, the Czech Republic, Dominica, and Serbia. As long as they secure a top two position in their qualifying group, they will earn a spot in the Paris Olympics. With their previous victories and solid performance, the Chinese team is likely to face Dominica and Serbia with confidence, especially since they will have the advantage of playing on home soil.

Another significant challenge for the Chinese women’s volleyball team is the Hangzhou Asian Games, where they will defend their title as the reigning champion. Their main competitors in the tournament will be Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. While the Chinese team emerged victorious against Japan and South Korea during the World Women’s Volleyball League, they did not have the opportunity to face Thailand. However, they were able to gather valuable information about Thailand’s playing style and strengths from their performances in the league.

Although their main competitors are formidable, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand have shown weaknesses in various areas. Japan lacks tall players at the net, while South Korea’s former offensive core has diminished. Thailand, on the other hand, has exhibited a lack of stamina.

When it comes to the Paris Olympics, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will face even more challenging opponents, including Serbia, Brazil, the United States, Italy, Turkey, and Poland. While the Italian team is missing their top scorer, the Chinese team has already faced the main lineups of other teams, providing them with valuable experience and confidence.

One of their most impressive victories came against the Brazilian team, where the Chinese team secured two wins. Although Brazil is going through a period of personnel rotation, the Chinese team demonstrated their tactical advantages over the Brazilian team. These victories have given the Chinese team valuable experience and confidence moving forward.

The United States has been a long-standing contender for the Chinese women’s volleyball team, with victories and losses shifting back and forth between the two teams in recent years. In the World Women’s Volleyball League, the Chinese team narrowly defeated the Tokyo Olympic champions in a thrilling match. This victory is a testament to the Chinese team’s capabilities and sets the stage for future battles between the two teams.

As the Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for the upcoming Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the Hangzhou Asian Games, they have gained valuable insights from their matches against various opponents. With their strengths highlighted and areas for improvement identified, the team is ready to give their all in the upcoming battles.