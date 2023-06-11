Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s Volleyball League in Hong Kong

The Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for the World Women’s Volleyball League in Hong Kong, setting off a women’s volleyball boom in the city

[Explanation]From June 13th to 18th, the “World Women’s Volleyball League Hong Kong 2023″ will be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum for six consecutive days. A total of 8 teams including the Chinese team will participate. On the afternoon of the 10th, a reporter from China News Agency saw the Chinese women’s volleyball team training in the gymnasium. The head coach Cai Bin said that he and the players felt the warm welcome from the Hong Kong compatriots as soon as they got off the plane. games.

[Concurrent]Chinese women’s volleyball coach Cai Bin

The cheering voice of Hong Kong compatriots is very important to us, (hope) to play the spirit of our team every game, fight (fight) every player, because for our relatively short team formation time, every Every game is important and we will cherish it.

[Concurrent]Chinese women’s volleyball player Yuan Xinyue

Every time I come to Hong Kong, the atmosphere is very good, because it is also our home stadium. I think the enthusiasm of the audience to cheer for us can be felt on the field. This is an atmosphere that we like very much. Well, we love playing here too.

[Explanation]The World Women’s Volleyball League has returned to Hong Kong after four years, and it has also set off a women’s volleyball boom in the city. The Hong Kong Volleyball Association has specially arranged the “Chinese Women’s Volleyball Full Contact” plan, allowing citizens to watch the women’s volleyball training at close range in the gymnasium. Many Fans held national flags and light boards to cheer for the women’s volleyball girls, and the atmosphere was very enthusiastic. The Hong Kong women’s volleyball youth and youth team also conducted technical exchanges with the Chinese women’s volleyball team to learn about their skills.

[Concurrent]Li Weizhen, a member of the Hong Kong Women’s Youth Volleyball Team

It was a real pleasure to meet them first because it was a rare opportunity. I am a secondary attacker (position). I met Yuan Xinyue, who is very famous in the Chinese women’s volleyball team. She taught me how to shoot faster. As a secondary attacker, because we are both in the same position, I learned a lot.

[Explanation]Feng Xiaonan, a member of the Hong Kong women’s youth volleyball team, told reporters that she has been playing volleyball for 9 years and is a free agent in the team. She likes women’s volleyball player Wang Mengjie very much. Represented the Hong Kong team in the competition.

[Concurrent]Feng Xiaonan, a member of the Hong Kong Women’s Youth Volleyball Team

I admire Wang Mengjie very much, because I think she is very good at saving the ball, and I really hope to become a volleyball player and represent Hong Kong in competitions.

[Explanation]It is reported that in this World Women’s Volleyball League, the Chinese team has won all four games in Nagoya, Japan. This time they will come to Hong Kong and will play against Canada, Bulgaria, Poland and Italy.

Reporter Liu Xuanting reports from Hong Kong

