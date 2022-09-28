Liu Yang Xiao Yazhuo

On September 27, the Chinese team players took a group photo after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

Xinhua| streak.

In the first game, the Chinese team started with a perfect 6:1, laying the foundation for the lead and forcing the opponent to request a timeout. After that, the Chinese team relied on blocking and serving to score directly and gradually opened the score, leading to the next game at 25:16. Gong Xiangyu, who was absent from the first match against Argentina, made his debut in this match and scored 4 points in the first game.

On September 27, Chinese team player Gong Xiangyu served in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

In the second game, the Colombian team stepped up the offensive. After the two sides fought to a 7-level draw, the Chinese team made consecutive mistakes in the defensive cooperation, and the offense was out of touch. The Colombian team led 11:9. After the timeout, the two sides started a tug-of-war, and the Colombian team maintained a 2-point lead until Li Yingying equalized the score with a strong attack. After that, the Chinese team found a rhythm that they were good at and won another victory at 25:21.

In the second game, 6 people in the team scored, and Li Yingying scored the team’s highest 8 points. The team successfully blocked 5 times in a single game, and the deputy attacker Wang Yuanyuan contributed 4 blocks in the first two games.

On September 27, the Chinese team players celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

In the third game, the Chinese team started with 7:3. After that, they scored consecutive points in Diao Linyu’s serving round and played a wave of 9:3 offensive, which widened the point difference to 10 points, and finally sealed the victory with 25:16.

The Chinese team, Li Yingying, Yuan Xinyue, Wang Yunxiang and Wang Yuanyuan, scored in double figures in this game, of which Li Yingying scored a game-high 18 points. 11 of Colombia’s 14-man lineup came on stage, and 9 contributed to the score. Dayana, a 26-year-old collaborator, scored a team-high 11 points.

On September 27, the Chinese team players celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

The Chinese team will face the seventh-ranked Japanese team in the world on the 28th. Japan had previously won against Colombia and the Czech Republic respectively.