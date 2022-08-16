China News Service, Beijing, August 15. The Chinese Volleyball Association announced on the 15th the 22-man squad for the Chinese team participating in the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships. Yuan Xinyue is the captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, and Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning, who are still recovering from injuries, will continue to be absent.

The Women’s Volleyball World Championships will be held in the Netherlands and Poland from September 23 to October 15, with a total of 24 teams qualifying. The Chinese team is in the same group as Brazil and Japan, and the teams in the same half are Italy and the Netherlands.

In the previous 2022 World Women’s Volleyball League, Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning missed the competition due to injuries. Under the leadership of the new head coach Cai Bin, the Chinese women’s volleyball team debuted in the international arena with a new lineup. The Chinese team won a total of 8 wins and 4 losses in the competition and advanced to the finals, and then lost to the Italian team in the quarter-finals of the finals. , and finally ranked sixth.

The 22-man squad for the World Championships announced by the Chinese team is based on the World Women’s Volleyball League lineup, plus some newcomers. The main attacking positions are Jin Ye, Wang Yunli, Wang Yizhu, Li Yingying, Wu Mengjie, Wang Yifan, Zhonghui, Yuan Xinyue, Yang Hanyu, Gao Yi, Wang Yuanyuan, and Zheng Yixin as sub-attackers, and the supporting positions are Gong Xiangyu, Chen Peiyan, Miao Yiwen, Du Qingqing, Diao Linyu, Ding Xia , Yu Jiarui as the second biography, there are three people in the position of free people, namely Wang Weiyi, Ni Feifan, and Wang Mengjie.

As the main players of the Chinese women’s volleyball team to win the Rio Olympic Games, Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning still missed the World Championships due to injuries. Zhang Changning posted on the 15th that her current level of competition is still far from the standard of the national team. She said that she has recovered well in all aspects after knee surgery, but there will still be fluid accumulation after standing for a long time or exercising.

Zhang Changning said that injuries have always been the biggest enemy of athletes. The athletes have worked very hard. I hope the outside world can give more tolerance, less questioning, more encouragement and less complaints, so that they can do their best when they go out to win glory for the country. Strong backing.