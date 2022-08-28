Original title: Wang Yifan, captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball youth team, was not a starter in the Asian Cup

In 2022, the Chinese women’s volleyball team is in full swing, destroying the Korean women’s volleyball team, the Philippine women’s volleyball team, the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team, the Iranian women’s volleyball team, and the Australian women’s volleyball team. , You must know that Wu Mengjie just scored more than 50 points in 4 games, and our Guangdong women’s volleyball teenager scored 25 points in one game.

Therefore, many fans are a little unhappy with the appointment of Kuang Qi, the head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, but the post-80s Dashu personally thinks this is the intention of the head coach.

First of all, Wang Yifan is still too young, just 17 years old, if he doesn’t use it well, it will help him grow. , Because Wu Mengjie is already 20 years old, and if she doesn’t practice again, maybe her life will pass like this.

Secondly, coach Kuang Qi may think that Wang Yifan is a big killer. As the saying goes, where to use a knife to kill chickens, Wang Yifan is more likely to fight in the Thai women's volleyball team and the Japanese women's volleyball team. For Wang Yifan's use, Kuang Qi prefers to use it as a surprise soldier. Seventeen-year-olds still need more observation. After all, one is a minor and the other is an adult. The age is too young, and the transitional use may affect Wang Yifan's development. In the end, it may be that Coach Kuang Qi didn't think about it himself. Who is it to rely on? Although Wang Yifan is very fierce, but in the Asian Youth Championship, Wang Yifan was blocked by the Japanese women's volleyball team and had no temper at all, and Wang Yifan was not the violent main attack, but more like Hui Ruoqi to protect the main attack. In 2022, the Chinese women's volleyball team will have more energy to examine Wu Mengjie and Wang Yizhu. Wang Yizhu did not participate in the Asian Cup, indicating that she has passed Cai Bin's exemption, so the Asian Cup is more of a test of Wu Mengjie. But Wu Mengjie's performance was a bit of a mistake. After all, the first five games were weak opponents. The Korean women's volleyball team was still a high school student. Wu Mengjie didn't score on them. It was Zhou Yetong who was playing the match. In the match against Iran, he was replaced in the first game because he couldn't bear the pressure of the mask. In the second game, Wang Yifan saved the game. If it wasn't for Wang Yifan's lack of playing time, Maybe Wang Yifan's score may even surpass Wu Mengjie's. But it doesn't make sense to score points in a weak team. Playing the Thai women's volleyball team and the Japanese women's volleyball team is a good opportunity for Wu Mengjie to prove herself. If she can play it, she can play against Li Yingying.

