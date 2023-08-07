Chinese Wushu: The Essence of Culture and the Spirit of Sports

Youth Arena丨Chinese Wushu, Conveying the Essence of Culture and Feeling the Spirit of Sports

“The stars hang down, the plains are wide, and the moon surges into the river.” The Chinese nation has a long history. The ancestors on this land have explored a series of fighting skills and protective skills such as splitting, pushing, and kicking in the process of production and life.

As the battles turn and the stars move, each move has been passed down to the present. It contains the excellence and sophistication of Chinese martial arts, condenses the struggle and romance of the Chinese people, and shows the charm and beauty of Chinese culture.

On the evening of August 6, the “Ode to the Spirit of Chinese Sports” hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China was held at the Art Center of the Universiade Village in Chengdu. More than 240 students from 6 colleges and universities in Sichuan, including Chengdu Institute of Physical Education, participated in the performance. With their full spirit and superb Kung Fu skills, they presented to the audience “Lion Leaping Dragon”, “Wu Yun”, “Emei Wu Soul” and “Long History” Wait for the show.

Wushu is an important representative of Chinese excellent traditional culture and the essence of Chinese traditional sports culture. The actors’ vigorous boxing, exquisite swordsmanship, powerful stick technique, and beautiful stage design won cheers from the audience.

According to Shi Wei, the chief director of the show, the entire stage uses a combination of ice screens, lighting, and music, so that the performance is not just a simple display of martial arts routines, but more dramatic and story-telling. “The integration of stage layout and drama makes traditional martial arts active on the stage of modern technology. For example, “Heaven and Man” brought by Sichuan University of Arts and Sciences expresses Tai Chi in a smooth and smooth way. Bagua map, the visual effect is very shocking.”

Yang Li, the artistic director of the show, said that different programs were designed according to the characteristics of different schools during the arrangement of the show. “Compendium of Materia Medica” by Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine integrates traditional Chinese medicine gathering and pharmaceuticals into martial arts actions and plots. “Dou Zhuan Xing Yi” by Chengdu University of Technology uses Nanquan and Broadsword as the main content. Neijiang Normal University focuses on Emei martial arts.

“A lot of thought and energy have been spent on the creation of tonight’s performance. While showing the treasures of martial arts, everyone can feel the charm of martial arts. This also reflects the power of sports and the Chinese spirit to a certain extent.” Yang Li said.

During the gala break, a video speech by Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, was played on the big screen. In 2001, China held the World University Games for the first time, and Yao Ming was a member of the Chinese University Men’s Basketball Team in that session. He reviewed his feelings about participating in the Beijing Universiade, and wished the university athletes to make more friends on and off the field and grow better.

In the excellent athlete exchange session, Olympic champions Wu Dajing and Liu Shiwen reviewed the unforgettable moments of their sports careers to the college athletes present.

Wu Dajing said that whenever he stands on the field, the sense of honor of winning glory for the country inspires him to work hard. Liu Shiwen said that tenacious hard work and solidarity and cooperation are the excellent traditions of the Chinese table tennis team, adding luster to the Chinese sports spirit. They encouraged college athletes to cherish the opportunity of the Chengdu Universiade and better experience the splendor of Chinese culture.

“The attractiveness of sports stars can drive young people to love sports and sports culture. The power of their role models is a good inspirational education for young people.” Cao Kang, vice chairman of the China Sports Journalists Association, said.

The event was organized by the Publicity Department of the State Sports General Administration, News Front Magazine, China Sports Journalists Association, Sichuan Provincial Department of Education, and Chengdu Federation of Literary and Art Circles.

“Ode to Chinese Sports Spirit” Chengdu Universiade Station also includes “Sports Power China Spirit” Chinese sports culture exhibition, excellent sports film screenings, “Sports and Generation Z, New Expression of Chinese Stories” theme seminars, etc. The holding of this series of activities has played a positive role in further displaying China‘s excellent sports culture, carrying forward the spirit of Chinese sports, using sports as a bridge, strengthening exchanges and understanding among young people around the world, and showing a true, three-dimensional and comprehensive China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

