CHIO: Royal opening ceremony in Aachen

The CHIO in Aachen was officially opened on Tuesday evening. The motto of the tournament is “All you need is love”. Based on the song of the same name by the British pop band The Beatles. Great Britain is this year’s partner country of the “World Equestrian Festival”.

But before the celebrations began, a few questions and concerns could be heard from the Aachen audience.

“Have you seen her yet? Is she really coming? Is she there yet?” – Yes she is here. Together with Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Henrik Wüst, the British Princess Anne drove into the Aachen Riding Stadium in a carriage to standing ovations from 40,000 spectators. A more than adequate representative for the Kingdom of Great Britain, but also for the entire equestrian sport.

Princess Anne’s equestrian past

Because horses are an affair of the heart for the princess. She was a more successful rider herself, even becoming the youngest European champion in eventing in 1971 at the age of 21.

Her fall at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal is unforgettable. Unforgotten, at least for most. After Anne was unconscious for a short time, she rode the course to the end. However, she cannot remember it herself.

Opening ceremony “very British”

The princess and sister of King Charles III. could remember their first and last visit to the CHIO in Aachen very well. Back in 2006, her daughter Zara Tindall became individual world champion in eventing. “Last time I was a little more tense to be here, today it’s much easier,” admits Princess Anne when she welcomed her.

She then officially declared the CHIO 2023 open – in German. An atmospheric and entertaining opening ceremony followed. All “very British”.

From Harry Potter to James Bond

Thus, under the direction of Uwe Brandt from Aachen, the history and culture of Great Britain was brought to the Soers. In addition to the British Guard, historic carriages and a red double-decker bus, Harry Potter, Mary Popins, Alice in Wonderland and of course James Bond also found their way to the Aachen Riding Stadium.

Not only Scottish bagpipes, but also the music of Queen, the Beatles and Harry Styles sounded through the Soers. Always accompanied by many riders.

First decisions have already been made

But it hasn’t only been ridden since Tuesday evening. The self-proclaimed “World Equestrian Festival” has been running in Aachen since June 23rd. In vaulting, the decisions were already made at the weekend.

The next sporting highlight will follow on Thursday evening (06/29/23). At the Nations Cup (8.15 p.m. live on WDR television and in the live stream on sportschau.de) the best in show jumping compete against each other under floodlights. It remains to be seen who national coach Otto Becker will nominate for the German team.

Werth and Bredow-Werndl there

The world elite will also appear in Aachen in dressage. The Nations Cup in the Grand Prix Special takes place on Saturday and the freestyle in the individual competition on Sunday.

In addition to Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Isabell Werth will once again be there. In 1989, the German competed for the first time at the CHIO in Aachen. For Werth it is now the 34th participation in a row. In this regard, she is the sole record holder.

The Aachen Grand Prix marks the end

The grand finale then comes on Sunday at the Aachen Grand Prix. In 2022, Gerrit Nieberg surprisingly won the show jumping. The favorite this year, however, is the American McLain Ward. After recently winning the CHI in Geneva and the Dutch Masters, he now has the opportunity to win his third Grand Slam in a row in Aachen. There would be a bonus of 1 million euros as a reward.

Many other highlights are expected at this year’s CHIO. The opening ceremony was undoubtedly one of them.

