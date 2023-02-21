All’ExtraForum of Chiusi challenge each other for the first time in history in regular season the hosts of San Giobbe Chiusi, a satellite company of Reyer Venezia, and Pistoia. The stake is made up of precious salvation points for the former, while for the latter it would be a question of continuing a long series of victories, as well as collecting useful points for a better placement in the watch phase and in the subsequent playoff phase.

In front of a wild and large representation of Mayhem, arrived today with about 250 units via a bus and several cars, it will be the Chiusa public to rejoice, to the delight of the dozen children busy today with drums and trumpets to disturb the much more famous opponent. Color, compactness, flags, scarves, clapping, chants masterfully created and carried forward: nothing is missing in the red and white guest sector, elaborating a truly exceptional performance. The particular proximity to the field also allows the fans to make themselves felt in a truly energetic way, as well as being able to peck at the unfortunate opponents and referees. A result now compromised Mayhem however, it does not yield by a decibel, maintaining a high qualitative and quantitative standard offered during the match, persisting well beyond the final whistle. It could have been an even more festive day but, as mentioned, the field sees Chiusi emerge victorious, with a score of 79 to 62. In the next round, Chiusi will try to give continuity to his results by going to Mantua. Pistoia, on the other hand, will observe a rest Sunday due to Wheatle’s call-up to the English national team; will recover the decisive home round against Cento on Wednesday 22 March. The next real appointment will therefore be on March 5 in Chieti.

Text by Edoardo Pacini

Photo by Andrea Del Serra