Chivas: Ángel Zaldívar would arrive at FC Juárez as reinforcement in definitive sale – Soy Futbol

Chivas: Ángel Zaldívar Joins FC Juárez in Definitive Sale

In a move that has taken many by surprise, Chivas has officially sold Ángel Zaldívar to FC Juárez, making him a new reinforcement for the team. The deal is said to be in effect for the Clausura 2024 season.

The news of Zaldívar’s departure from Chivas has been confirmed by various sources, with Soy Futbol reporting that the player is no longer the property of Chivas and will now be donning the jersey of Bravos de Juárez. This move marks a new chapter in Zaldívar’s career as he joins the ranks of FC Juárez.

The sale of Zaldívar to FC Juárez has come as a surprise to many, with AM Newspaper highlighting the unexpected nature of the transaction. It is reported that Fernando Hierro, the manager of Chivas, was instrumental in negotiating the sale of Zaldívar to FC Juárez.

With this move, Zaldívar is poised to bring his skills and talents to FC Juárez as they prepare for the upcoming season. His arrival is sure to be a point of excitement and anticipation for fans of the team.

The definitive sale of Ángel Zaldívar to FC Juárez has been met with mixed reactions, but ultimately, it represents a new opportunity for the player and a new chapter in his career. As the Clausura 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Zaldívar as he takes to the field wearing the jersey of FC Juárez.

