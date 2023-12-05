Home » Chivas confirms first loss for Clausura 2024 and breaks ranks after elimination against Pumas | TUDN Liga MX
Chivas confirms first loss for Clausura 2024 and breaks ranks after elimination against Pumas | TUDN Liga MX

Chivas confirms first loss for Clausura 2024 and breaks ranks after elimination against Pumas | TUDN Liga MX

Chivas Central Defender Hiram Mier Says Goodbye to Teammates

According to TUDN reporter Ércik López, Chivas’ central defender Hiram Mier has said goodbye to his teammates, coaching staff, and club workers, indicating that Monday was his last day with the rojiblanco.

This signals the beginning of a “cleanup” in Veljko Paunovic’s squad following their failure in the Liguilla. Despite the disappointing outcome, Paunovic will continue to lead the team as they prepare for the 2024 Clausura Tournament.

In addition to Mier’s confirmed departure, Chivas has their eyes on four other players whose futures with the club will be decided in the days following the team’s break. Alexis Vega, Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Eduardo Torres, and Daniel Ríos are all facing uncertainties after the challenging season.

Vega and Calderón were both disciplined and separated from the squad for a couple of weeks due to issues with indiscipline, while Torres and Ríos received limited playing time throughout the semester.

Following their bitter defeat in Ciudad Universitaria, the Chivas team was called to Verde Valle on Monday to learn about their upcoming rest days and the date they are expected to report back to the club.

As the Apertura 2023 tournament nears its conclusion, the first leg Semifinals series will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, with the return leg scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

