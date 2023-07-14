Chivas del Guadalajara Defeats Necaxa and Gears Up for Leagues Cup Showdown

Title: Chivas del Guadalajara Defeats Necaxa, Prepares to Take on FC Cincinnati in Liga MX vs MLS Tournament

GUADALAJARA (EFE) – Chivas del Guadalajara, led by Serbian-Spanish coach Veljko Paunovic, achieved their first victory in the Apertura 2023 tournament of Mexican soccer by defeating Necaxa 2-0. This win solidifies Chivas’ position at the top of the table with a perfect nine points out of nine possible heading into the upcoming Leagues Cup competition, where they will face MLS teams.

In a thrilling third day of the championship, Fernando Beltran and John Bridget scored the goals that secured the leadership for Chivas. With this win, Paunovic’s team is now ready to face MLS clubs in the highly anticipated Leagues Cup, scheduled to take place from July 21 to August 19. The Serbian-Spanish coach had set this as a goal from the beginning of the Opening.

Chivas now boasts nine points, five more than second-placed Toluca, who will not surpass the Rojiblancos even if they win against Juarez on Sunday.

The first half belonged to Guadalajara, who took the lead in the 24th minute with Fernando Beltran’s well-placed shot, which found the back of the net through Necaxa goalkeeper Raul Gudino’s left post.

Necaxa tried to make a comeback in the second half, but Christian Gonzalez’s effort hit the right post, denying his team their best chance of the match. Chivas capitalized on their opponent’s missed opportunity and sealed the victory in the 84th minute when Pavel Perez delivered a precise cross to John Bridget, who converted it into the final goal of the game.

The win against Necaxa showcases Chivas’ form and solidifies their confidence as they prepare to face FC Cincinnati and other MLS teams in the upcoming Leagues Cup. Chivas’ impressive start to the Apertura 2023 tournament indicates they are serious contenders and capable of competing against strong international opponents.

As the tournament progresses, fans will be eagerly following Chivas’ performance in the Leagues Cup, hoping to witness their team’s success against MLS squads and potentially bring home the trophy.

