Home » Chivas offered to renew Chicote Calderón with discipline clauses
Sports

Chivas offered to renew Chicote Calderón with discipline clauses

by admin
Chivas offered to renew Chicote Calderón with discipline clauses

Chivas and left back Cristian Calderón are set to sign a one-year contract renewal, with special clauses included, following disciplinary issues a couple of months ago. Calderón’s current contract ends in December 2023, and despite speculation of his departure due to inconsistent performance, Chivas has offered him a renewal with uncertainty about his future with the team. The new contract will include discipline clauses aimed at preventing off-field problems from recurring.

Calderón, who joined Chivas in the 2020 Clausura, has seen a decrease in his market value according to specialized portals such as Transfermarkt. His value has dropped from four million dollars to two million dollars due to his performance with the team.

The left back was involved in a disciplinary incident during a match against Toluca, resulting in punishment along with two other players. Despite efforts by other clubs to acquire him, negotiations did not materialize due to his short contract period. The renewal with Chivas comes with added scrutiny and expectations for Calderón to uphold discipline off the pitch.

See also  Frosinone, Totti arrives for the Primavera: the son of the former Roma captain is official

You may also like

Champions League group stage: Dortmund draws with Paris...

Champions League: From city ball boy to goalscorer

Antonio Mohamed gives his prediction for the Final...

Milan, the possible opponents in the Europa League...

The dream of a young football player in...

Junior Champion: “Snow is falling in Barranquilla!”: Vladimir...

Bucks, Pacers square off in dispute over game...

CBA regular season: Beijing Enterprises beats Fujian Xunxing...

VTCs mobilize to denounce their working conditions during...

Miguel Layún and FC Juárez exchange controversial messages

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy