Chivas offered to renew Chicote Calderón with discipline clauses

Chivas and left back Cristian Calderón are set to sign a one-year contract renewal, with special clauses included, following disciplinary issues a couple of months ago. Calderón’s current contract ends in December 2023, and despite speculation of his departure due to inconsistent performance, Chivas has offered him a renewal with uncertainty about his future with the team. The new contract will include discipline clauses aimed at preventing off-field problems from recurring.

Calderón, who joined Chivas in the 2020 Clausura, has seen a decrease in his market value according to specialized portals such as Transfermarkt. His value has dropped from four million dollars to two million dollars due to his performance with the team.

The left back was involved in a disciplinary incident during a match against Toluca, resulting in punishment along with two other players. Despite efforts by other clubs to acquire him, negotiations did not materialize due to his short contract period. The renewal with Chivas comes with added scrutiny and expectations for Calderón to uphold discipline off the pitch.

