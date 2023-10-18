Home » Chivas Reinstates Separated Players Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderon, and Raul Martinez
Sports

Chivas Reinstates Separated Players Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderon, and Raul Martinez

by admin
Chivas Reinstates Separated Players Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderon, and Raul Martinez

Sources have confirmed to ESPN that separated players Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderon, and Raúl Martinez will be reinstated with Chivas. After a series of meetings, the managers of Guadalajara decided that it was best to bring back the footballers as a clear sign of closing the matter. It was previously revealed by ESPN that sports director Fernando Hierro and coach Veljko Paunovic were considering lifting the punishment for the players, who were involved in bringing women into the team’s concentration hotel in Toluca after a 1-1 draw.

Following the indiscipline incident, Chivas’ board of directors instructed the players to practice individually and at a different time than the rest of the team, in the afternoons at Verde Valle facilities. The leadership of the team continued to analyze the situation during the following weeks before making a final decision on Vega, Calderon, and Martinez.

After the National Classic between Chivas and America in Los Angeles, the team immediately returned to Guadalajara and resumed training at Verde Valle to prepare for matchday 13 of Apertura 2023. On Wednesday, the team is scheduled to practice at 10:00 a.m., where Vega, Calderon, and Martinez will be present. However, it has not been confirmed whether these players will be considered for the upcoming match against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium on Friday.

See also  Colombia vs. England: A Crucial Match in the 2023 Women's World Cup Quarterfinals

You may also like

bad first for Andimoda Ragusa

Tianjin Football Association Signs Cooperation Agreement with Belgrade...

Intense Showdown Ends in a Draw: Mexico and...

SALOMON IS PREMIUM PARTNER OF MILAN CORTINA 2026

The Top Riders Showcased Their Skills on Guilin’s...

Carried by a double from Benjamin Pavard, the...

Mexico’s Solid Performance against Germany Puts Jaime Lozano’s...

Italy was beaten 3-1 by England in qualifying...

The National Swimming Team Intensifies Training and Aims...

The suspension changed the game, said Suchopárek after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy