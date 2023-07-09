Chivas Secures Second Win in a Row with Victory over Atlético de San Luis in Apertura 2023

Chivas Celebrates Second Win in a Row as La Paunoneta kicks off Apertura 2023

In a thrilling match on Matchday 2 of the Apertura 2023, Chivas secured their second consecutive win by defeating Atlético de San Luis 3-1. The young talent, Yael Padilla, shined once again by scoring his first goal in his first starting appearance for Chivas.

Playing at home, Chivas showcased their dominance in the second half with Padilla, Ricardo Marín, Fernando Beltrán, and Ronaldo Cisneros making significant contributions to the team’s victory. Padilla’s goal, alongside goals from Beltrán and Cisneros, secured a well-deserved win for the team.

The match marked Chivas’ first victory against Atlético de San Luis after a streak of five consecutive games without a win. The team continued their momentum from their previous win against León, coming out strong from the start and constantly threatening the San Luis defense.

Chivas had multiple opportunities to score early in the game, with Marín and Padilla coming close to opening the scoring. However, it was Padilla who found the back of the net in the first half, capitalizing on an assist from Cristian Calderón.

Chivas didn’t stop there and extended their lead to 2-0 with a well-executed play that saw Beltrán finish a quality build-up. Just before halftime, Atlético de San Luis managed to pull one back through a penalty converted by Unai Bilbao.

In the second half, Chivas continued to press for goals, but several missed opportunities kept the scoreline tight. Eventually, Cisneros sealed the victory for Chivas with a powerful shot that struck the post and found the back of the net.

With this win, Chivas maintains their winning streak and prepares to face Necaxa in their next match on Thursday, July 13. Atlético de San Luis will aim to bounce back as they host Querétaro on Saturday at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez.

