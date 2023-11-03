Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Exciting Matchup in the 2023 Apertura of the MX League

Chivas and Cruz Azul are set to face each other on Matchday 16 of the 2023 Apertura of the MX League at the Akron Stadium field in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Chivas is coming off a 2-1 victory against the Querétaro team and is looking to move up in the league standings. However, they will face a tough challenge from a Cruz Azul team that has already secured two consecutive victories, including a win against FC Juárez.

The match between Chivas and Cruz Azul will take place on Saturday, November 4, at 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico time). Fans can catch the action live on Azteca 7 and TUDN. Additionally, fans have the option to stream the game on ViX Premium and ChivasTV.

Both teams enter the match with different performances. Chivas’ victory against Querétaro raised questions about their overall performance, while Cruz Azul’s back-to-back wins have showcased their strong form. The outcome of this match is highly anticipated by fans of both teams.

As the match approaches, Chivas and Cruz Azul will need to prepare and strategize to secure a positive result. Both teams will aim to showcase their skills and secure a vital victory in the Apertura 2023 of the MX League.

Overall, the matchup between Chivas and Cruz Azul promises to be an exciting and hard-fought battle. Fans can expect a display of quality football from both teams as they compete for valuable points in the league standings.

