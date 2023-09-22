Chivas vs Pachuca: An Exciting Clash at the Akron Stadium in Apertura 2023

Matchday 9 of Apertura 2023 will feature an exciting game between Chivas and Pachuca at the Akron Stadium. Both teams are currently vying for a top spot in the general table, with Chivas having the upper hand. However, Pachuca is determined to bounce back and continue climbing in the rankings.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. A good turnout is expected at the Akron Stadium as fans eagerly anticipate this highly-anticipated clash.

For those wondering where to watch the game, it will be available on TV Azteca, as they have announced the live broadcast of the match. Additionally, fans can tune in to Chivas TV, the official channel of the club, or access the Vix Premium application.

In terms of form, Pachuca comes into this match on a high, having secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Santos in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, Chivas suffered a heavy defeat in the National Classic, losing 4-0 to América, which has pushed them towards the middle of the general table.

Overall, the Chivas vs Pachuca duel promises to be a must-watch encounter. Fans can look forward to an intense battle between two determined teams fighting for dominance in the Liga MX.

