Chivas Welcomes Back Disciplined Players After Victory: What’s Next for the Team?

Chivas’ Technical Director, Veljko Paunovic, spoke about the return to the team of three previously sanctioned players in a press conference after their recent 2-0 victory against Puebla. Alexis Vega, Christian Calderón, and Raúl Martínez were allowed to join the first team again after accepting certain conditions set by Paunovic himself.

“When I spoke with the three players, I asked them if they wanted to return and they told me yes, but under these terms, and they have to collaborate and they have to earn it,” said Paunovic.

Paunovic emphasized that everyone can make mistakes and it is important for the players to understand the values of the team. He also expressed that the players are beloved in the locker room and left the door open for them to play with the team again if they commit to what the club represents.

After their victory against Puebla, Chivas currently sits in fourth position in the Apertura 2023 of the MX League with 21 points. However, they face a difficult end to the tournament with upcoming matches against Tigres, Querétaro, Cruz Azul, and Pumas.

Chivas’ fans will be eager to see if the return of Vega, Calderón, and Martínez can contribute to the team’s success in the remaining matches and potentially secure a higher position in the competition.

