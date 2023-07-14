Chivas Youth Striker John Bridge Makes Impactful Debut in Liga MX with Goal against Necaxa

Chivas Youth Striker John Bridge Scores First Goal in Liga MX Against Necaxa

Chivas’ young striker, John Bridge, made his debut as a scorer with the rojiblanco first team on Thursday against Necaxa in the Liga MX. Despite his debut in Tapatío, Bridge officially joined Chivas’ youth squad back in the 2020 Opening, participating in the Under-20 Basic Forces.

Since his debut in the Liga MX with Chivas on July 3, 2023, as a replacement for Pável Pérez against León, Bridge has been making consistent appearances. He recently scored his first goal in the top-flight league against Necaxa, just one minute after stepping onto the pitch.

In the previous semester, Bridge played 17 matches with Tapatío, starting in twelve of them, and scored a couple of goals. He achieved the highest point of his young football career by winning the Clausura 2023, beating Morelia 4-3 in the final. Bridge also contributed a double in the first leg final and later lifted the Champion of Champions trophy after defeating Atlas 3-2.

Bridge’s journey through Chivas’ youth system began in the Liga MX records from Matchday 1 of the Apertura 2020, where he played five games, totaling 120 minutes on the pitch and securing one title. In subsequent tournaments, he alternated between the U-20 and Tapatío teams, gaining valuable experience.

After a brief stint in the now-defunct Ascenso MX, Bridge found a new opportunity with Tapatío in the Clausura 2022, where he gradually consolidated his presence. In the 2022 Apertura of the Expansion League, Bridge played 16 matches, scoring his first goal against Correcaminos on Matchday 13. He continued his successful run and helped Tapatío win the Clausura 2023, contributing another couple of goals.

Bridge’s impressive performance with Tapatío caught the attention of Chivas’ first team coach, Veljko Paunovic. With the team struggling to find a consistent striker due to injuries and ineffectiveness, Bridge’s achievements and goals have made him a promising player for the club.

As the young Chivas striker continues to make his mark in Liga MX, fans eagerly await his future contributions and hope for more goals from him in the upcoming matches.

