Borgosesia

Ferro Impianti Chivasso clearly yields on the Valsesia Basket field. They were there in a race that pits two newly promoted up against each other, paired in the standings at 2 points, but the hosts appeared superior.

From the beginning, the green-and-whites of coach Pomelari appear in difficulty. They defend poorly and attack even worse. Chivasso moves the ball slowly, forces his shots and his percentages plummet both from distance and free throws. Valsesia takes the opportunity to hit with surgical precision: Buldo hurts both from long distance and near the basket, Vercellino and Vercelli find important baskets and so the hosts take off in the scoring. Not even the unsportsmanlike whistled at Giroldi awakens the Chivassesi who make a mistake from the foul line and lose the ball on the throw-in. The first two quarters thus close at 38-21, with Chivasso who at times seems almost embarrassing and totally detached from the game.

The third quarter continues along the lines of the first part of the match. Valsesia controls the race pace, finds the basket with ease and ease, while the Ferro Impianti clashes against a disastrous shooting night. The green-and-whites score very little, mainly from the free-throw line, but have no offensive contribution from Pepino and Stefano Pagetto, Chivassese offensive reference points. The third period thus ends on a disheartening 57-31. In the last 10 ‘of the game Valsesia relaxes and Chivasso finally shows some flash of energy and play with Di Matteo, Delnevo and Greppi. Chivasso’s efforts to return, however, stop against the Sesian defense and the energy shown is only useful to mitigate the final gap. –