Manon Petit-Lenoir, 4th in the Snowboardcross World Championships “If I think about it, I’m proud of what I’ve done. It was a physically difficult course, very long. On paper, it wasn’t the course that suited me 100%. There are flat parts, it was never my strong point. So, it was ultra-positive because it shows that I can fight on every course. Now, I’m disappointed to be 4th because I would have liked to bring a medal to the team. We all rode very well, we fought well, we deserved to bring home a medal. I’m disappointed for the team and for me. It’s a bit frustrating because at the last World Cup and here, it’s two fourth places. And then I’m disappointed for Chloé, because we hang on a bit in the semi-finals, it hurt my heart for her. I really wanted us to meet again in the final.
Le team event (mixed event, advanced to Thursday, from 7:30 a.m.), it’s ultra-stimulating, you want to do well. Often, we are more relaxed in our snowboard. I hope we can go all the way and bring home a medal. »
“It will be part of the construction of my season”
Chloé Trespeuch, 5th in the World Championships: “Obviously that’s not what I was aiming for. I’m super frustrated. That’s it, the Individual World Championships are over and you have to accept that I missed out. Finally, I don’t have much to regret because I didn’t do very good training again but today (Wednesday) I was in it, able to go fast. We hang on with Manon (Petit Lenoir) in the semi-finals. His board mows mine on the back and it knocks me down. I don’t have much to regret, I did some good runs. Our boards touched, it’s part of our sport.
Of course, it’s a bit hard to accept now, but after that the goal of the team race will help me take the pill too. And even if there was no medal, there were good things. We will analyze what could have been better, it will be part of the construction of my season. The other frustration is that there is no French medal when there were several of us who were able to get some. We all missed him very much. It does not necessarily reward the work of the staff. We will all bounce back together. And this team event can do us all good. We will replace this frustration to go and play for another medal. »