Of course, it’s a bit hard to accept now, but after that the goal of the team race will help me take the pill too. And even if there was no medal, there were good things. We will analyze what could have been better, it will be part of the construction of my season. The other frustration is that there is no French medal when there were several of us who were able to get some. We all missed him very much. It does not necessarily reward the work of the staff. We will all bounce back together. And this team event can do us all good. We will replace this frustration to go and play for another medal. »