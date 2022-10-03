“Commisso terun”. The chorus that rose, loud and clear, from the Atalanta curve during the match against Fiorentina, and addressed to the Viola president, is destined to cause discussion. So much so that the general manager Joe Barone wanted to answer, while the game was still in progress, with a harsh official statement: “Today we witnessed a shameful episode, not from a single individual but from a whole curve”, thundered the CEO , “not only the League must intervene, but also the Coni and the Government”.