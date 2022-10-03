Home Sports Choirs against Commisso, Barone fury: “Let the Government intervene”
Sports

Choirs against Commisso, Barone fury: “Let the Government intervene”

by admin
Choirs against Commisso, Barone fury: “Let the Government intervene”

Fiorentina furious against the Atalanta curve. The general manager’s reaction was immediate, an official note from the company also arrived during the match

“Commisso terun”. The chorus that rose, loud and clear, from the Atalanta curve during the match against Fiorentina, and addressed to the Viola president, is destined to cause discussion. So much so that the general manager Joe Barone wanted to answer, while the game was still in progress, with a harsh official statement: “Today we witnessed a shameful episode, not from a single individual but from a whole curve”, thundered the CEO , “not only the League must intervene, but also the Coni and the Government”.

“We have fought racism in America and today here in Italy we suffer an unacceptable situation” added Barone “We are disgusted and we expect severe measures. Attention must be on a global level, we can no longer ignore it”.

October 2, 2022 (change October 2, 2022 | 21:18)

© breaking latest news

See also  Cagliari still beaten, the hell of the B is around the corner

You may also like

Guardiola: “We had fun. Haaland has scary numbers...

Herro bid farewell to the sixth man and...

Atalanta-Fiorentina 1-0, Lookman’s goal

F1 the drivers and constructors’ world rankings after...

Tennis: Djokovic wins in Tel Aviv, Cilic defeated...

Serie C group A: Novara victory, equal for...

Benxi will welcome the Nets career debut tomorrow...

Gasperini and cortomuso: “I preferred one more goal,...

Italian: “I have faith, true performance. We still...

Djokovic: My goal has always been the same,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy