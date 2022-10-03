Fiorentina furious against the Atalanta curve. The general manager’s reaction was immediate, an official note from the company also arrived during the match
“Commisso terun”. The chorus that rose, loud and clear, from the Atalanta curve during the match against Fiorentina, and addressed to the Viola president, is destined to cause discussion. So much so that the general manager Joe Barone wanted to answer, while the game was still in progress, with a harsh official statement: “Today we witnessed a shameful episode, not from a single individual but from a whole curve”, thundered the CEO , “not only the League must intervene, but also the Coni and the Government”.
“We have fought racism in America and today here in Italy we suffer an unacceptable situation” added Barone “We are disgusted and we expect severe measures. Attention must be on a global level, we can no longer ignore it”.
October 2, 2022 (change October 2, 2022 | 21:18)
