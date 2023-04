Hot night on the eve of the return leg of the Champions League quarterfinals

I Neapolitan fans crowded below the Vesuvio hotel on the Naples waterfront which hosts the AC Milan team. Tuesday evening, April 18, the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Songs, screams and chants kept the Rossoneri players awake during the night: “You mustn’t sleep” was one of the slogans chanted non-stop.