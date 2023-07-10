Home » Cholera, the patient hospitalized in Cagliari improves. Seafood infection?
Cholera, the patient hospitalized in Cagliari improves. Seafood infection?

by admin
Cholera, the patient hospitalized in Cagliari improves. Seafood infection?

“No scaremongering”. It is the invitation of Godfrey Angionidirector of the hospital’s infectious disease department Holy Trinity of Cagliariwhere for about a week a pensioner from Arbus is hospitalised who contracted cholera, the first case in Sardinia since 1973.

«Immediately – Angioni explained to the microphones of Radiolina – public hygiene started investigations to understand how the infection was contracted».

The patient, he added, “is doing better and is back in almost normal conditions. In short, a painting progressively improving».

Even the conditions of family members who have come into contact with him would not cause concern.

As for the hypotheses on the origin of the infection, Angioni explains: «The investigations are underway. Cholera can usually be contracted during travel to some Asian countries, such as India, where the disease is endemic. With us, however, the prime suspects are seafoodif consumed without proper cooking. But, as mentioned, the investigations are underway and it is still early to draw conclusions.

