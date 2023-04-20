Chomutova basketball players did not use the first match point against Hradec for 3rd place

10
Chomutov won the first quarter with a difference of five points, but the Lionesses turned the score in their favor by halftime and did not allow the opponents to take the lead in the rest of the game. They also defended their lead in the final, which they lost by a point four seconds before the final siren in the second duel.
The best scorer of the match was Pamela Therese Effangová in the Lvic jersey, who scored 19 points. Jasmene Wynnová-Pollardová shone again in the home team, who scored a double double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
|For 3rd Place in Women’s Basketball League Playoffs – Game 3:
|Chomutov – Hradec Králové 63:69 (23:18, 36:40, 48:52)
|Most points: Wynnová-Pollardová 18, Kadlecová 15, Satoranská 14 – Effangová 19, Zavázalová 11, Zeithammerová and Velichová 10 each. Series status: 2:1.
