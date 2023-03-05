Chomutova basketball players won the European EWBL league and followed up on last year’s success of Žabin Brno in this competition intended for clubs of Central, Eastern and Northern Europe. In the final of the final tournament in Warsaw, coach Jozef Rešetár’s players defeated the Lithuanian team Neptunas Klaipeda 77:73. The best scorer of the match was Eliška Brejchová, who scored 18 points.

