Chorale Roanne, hired Antoine Diot

Chorale Roanne have announced the arrival of Antoine Diot on a two-year contract.
The expert French guard has been with ASVEL for 4 seasons, the last one with 3.8 points per game between BetClic Elite and Euroleague.
