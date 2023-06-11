Home » Chorale Roanne, hired Antoine Diot
Chorale Roanne, hired Antoine Diot

Chorale Roanne, hired Antoine Diot

Chorale Roanne have announced the arrival of Antoine Diot on a two-year contract.

The expert French guard has been with ASVEL for 4 seasons, the last one with 3.8 points per game between BetClic Elite and Euroleague.

