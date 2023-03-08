Home Sports Choupo-Moting and Gnabry meet – Bayern beat PSG – Sport
Sports

Choupo-Moting and Gnabry meet – Bayern beat PSG – Sport

by admin
Choupo-Moting and Gnabry meet – Bayern beat PSG – Sport

Chapeau, FC Bayern! In the round of 16 showdown with Paris Saint-Germain and the unregistered top players Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the German record champions deservedly entered the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 (0-0). As in the 1-0 first-leg success with Kingsley Coman’s goal, a former PSG professional became a nightmare for the French champions, who failed again in Europe, in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the second leg.

After Thomas Müller energetically won the ball, Leon Goretzka served center forward Choupo-Moting with an overview, who completed it (61st minute). Substitute Serge Gnabry scored shortly before the end after a counterattack (89th). In front of 75,000 spectators in the sold-out Allianz Arena, the Munich defense around defense chief Dayot Upamecano and the surprisingly calm Josip Stanisic slowed down the attacks by Messi and Mbappé. A superb tackle by Matthijs de Ligt after a shot by Vitinha prevented Bayern from falling behind after a blunder by goalkeeper Yann Sommer (38′).

Thanks to a tactically mature performance on the sidelines, coach Julian Nagelsmann was able to celebrate his biggest win to date as a Bayern coach. The quarter-final opponent will be drawn on March 17th. Bayern boss Oliver Kahn described the game shortly before kick-off at DAZN as the “absolute game in the Champions League”. Just in the round of sixteen. The high level of tension in view of the enormous importance was evident in both teams. Mbappé tried for the first time in the second minute against Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who had made an outstanding save in the first leg.

See also  Bergomi:An coach led Real Madrid to create a miracle Dybala is the right candidate for Inter Milan – yqqlm

Some negligence on the part of Munich – both offensively and defensively – made the guests appear slightly superior at the beginning. De Ligt and Sommer also had to join forces to save against the omnipresent Messi (25′), previously Nuno Mendes had been released on the “incredibly fast” left side of PSG with just one opening pass, according to Nagelsmann. The Bayern coach, wearing a chic turtleneck that evening, was visibly dissatisfied on the sidelines and shouted instructions onto the pitch. Stanisic and Upamecano did a good job as Mbappé supervisors.

The Vice World Champion was only rarely able to show off his enormous speed. Goretzka also convinced as a clearer with many important duels. The German record champions did little offensively until the break. Behind Choupo-Moting, captain Müller, Jamal Musiala and first-leg goalscorer Coman should cause unrest in the PSG defense around veteran Sergio Ramos. Musiala’s strong finish, which PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma parried (32nd), was the best attempt so far. Then Sommer’s failed dribbling, which former Dortmund player Achraf Hakimi guessed, almost led to a goal.

Vitinha shot the stolen ball on goal, de Ligt straddled. In the second half, PSG coach Christophe Galtier replaced former Leipzig player Nordi Mukiele – the Frenchman only came on in the 36th minute for the ailing captain Marquinhos. Bayern then got off to a much better start after the restart – although Choupo-Moting’s supposed lead was called back in the 52nd minute because of Müller’s offside position.

But the second attempt a few minutes later counted. With outstretched arms, “Choupo” celebrated his goal against his ex-club – the quarter-finals were now very close. Sommer made up for his mistake in the 65th minute with a powerful save against Ramos’ header. Bayern missed several counterattack chances before the final whistle, but the fans celebrated anyway. Especially when the long-injured Sadio Mané came on and made his comeback. Gnabry then made the Munich premier class evening perfect.

You may also like

Champions League: FC Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals...

Inter, Lautaro: ‘Proud of the captaincy, I’m in...

Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan: Romero sent off |...

Europa League: Freiburg’s prank calls for a brave...

Roma Real Sociedad, the probable formations of the...

Soffia Goggia wins for the 4th time

Senate Commission approves Italy’s candidacy for Euro 2032,...

Tabea Kemme: “Oh God, I would be embarrassed”...

Bianca Andreescu ‘motivated and hungry’ after injury and...

Fan protest against PSG and Qatar with Hoeneß...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy