Chourio signs record contract for a player who has not reached MLB

Venezuelan outfielder Jackson Chourio has made headlines by signing a record-breaking contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. At just 19 years old and with only six games of experience above Double A, Chourio has agreed to an $82 million, eight-year deal with the club. This makes it the most lucrative contract for a player who has not yet reached the major leagues.

Chourio expressed his commitment to continue giving his best, despite the large sum of money involved in the contract. “This money is not going to make me change. And if it makes me change, it will be for the better,” Chourio stated.

The agreement also includes club options for 2032 and 2033, and covers the entire salary arbitration eligibility period, as well as potentially his first two seasons in free agency.

Milwaukee Brewers manager, Matt Arnold, emphasized that the deal is not just about the team, but also about securing Chourio’s future. The team is looking to form a strong partnership with the young outfielder who is considered one of the best prospects in baseball.

Chourio’s rise in the Brewers’ minor league system has been remarkable, as he became the first player in franchise history to be selected as the best player in the minors twice. He posted impressive statistics, batting .283 with a .338 on-base percentage, 22 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 44 steals in 128 games at Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A last season.

The Brewers are now preparing for their first season under new manager, Pat Murphy, following the departure of Craig Counsell who left to manage the Chicago Cubs. The team is eager to see what Chourio will bring to the field and are optimistic about their future with the young talent on board.