Difficult years lie behind Chris Baltisberger, the coach Rikard Grönborg hardly ever relied on him. But in this playoff, the attacker thrives.

Unusual work clothes: ZSC striker Chris Baltisberger (right) in top scorer look. Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

Sometimes, says ice hockey player Chris Baltisberger, he sits at home and imagines himself standing in front of the opposing goalkeeper and deflecting a shot. How he scored a goal and then the happy hormones rose in him.