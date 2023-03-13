Home Sports Chris Farrell arrives as medical joker at Oyonnax
Sports

Chris Farrell arrives as medical joker at Oyonnax

by admin
Chris Farrell arrives as medical joker at Oyonnax

Oyonnax has communicated the arrival of Chris Farrell (29) as a medical joker. The Irish center (15 caps) will join the leader of Pro D2 to make up for the absence of Gabiriele Lovobalavu injured in a bicep.

Passed by Grenoble between 2014 and 2017 before joining Munster, Farrell was released from his contract by the Irish club, while he is involved in a gang rape case of a 21-year-old young woman that occurred in Bordeaux in March. 2017, with four of his teammates. Among them was also present the New Zealander Rory Grice, who also plays in Oyonnax.

On September 22, Denis Coulson, Loïck Jammes and Rory Grice accused of “rape in a meeting”New Zealander Dylan Hayes and Northern Irishman Chris Farrell accused of “non-prevention of a crime” were referred to the Bordeaux Assize Court by the Investigating Chamber of the Bordeaux Court of Appeal.

See also  World Cup - Brazil, Neymar: "Bad injury, but my faith is interminable. I'll be back"

You may also like

Márquez warns: “We are not so bad”

A weekly newsletter dedicated to the Olympic and...

Despite the allegations of rape, Hakimi is not...

Aaron Hughes: Former NI defender added to Michael...

Liga celebrates the highest attendance since the 2018...

David Saker appointed England fast bowling coach for...

Denver Nuggets, no injuries for Jamal Murray

D – 500, and quite a job to...

Pogba: he risks another month’s suspension. Juve annoyed

Absurd! Bilbao coach questions the value of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy