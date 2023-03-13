Oyonnax has communicated the arrival of Chris Farrell (29) as a medical joker. The Irish center (15 caps) will join the leader of Pro D2 to make up for the absence of Gabiriele Lovobalavu injured in a bicep.
Passed by Grenoble between 2014 and 2017 before joining Munster, Farrell was released from his contract by the Irish club, while he is involved in a gang rape case of a 21-year-old young woman that occurred in Bordeaux in March. 2017, with four of his teammates. Among them was also present the New Zealander Rory Grice, who also plays in Oyonnax.
On September 22, Denis Coulson, Loïck Jammes and Rory Grice accused of “rape in a meeting”New Zealander Dylan Hayes and Northern Irishman Chris Farrell accused of “non-prevention of a crime” were referred to the Bordeaux Assize Court by the Investigating Chamber of the Bordeaux Court of Appeal.