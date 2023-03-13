Passed by Grenoble between 2014 and 2017 before joining Munster, Farrell was released from his contract by the Irish club, while he is involved in a gang rape case of a 21-year-old young woman that occurred in Bordeaux in March. 2017, with four of his teammates. Among them was also present the New Zealander Rory Grice, who also plays in Oyonnax.