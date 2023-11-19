CHRIS IRWIN, THE BROKEN PROMISE – SportHistoria

article by Andrea La Rovere adapted from Formula 1, the stories

In 1996, when Ferrari hired Eddie Irvine, the Italian TV commentator, Andrea De Adamich, continually confused Irvine with Chris Irwin. Few remember the promising pilot of the sixties, but for De Adamich, who shared the slopes with him, the association is inevitable. But who was Chris Irwin?

At the beginning of the 1960s Chris Irwin entered the world of English racing. His face is like a good guy, he might seem like one fifth of the Beatles or some band beat that starts to go crazy. These are the times of Swingin’ London: London is the city to go to, the one where everything happens and which anticipates and dictates fashions.

Chris though He prefers the smell of petrol to the bright lights of the capital and quickly makes a name for himself in Formula 3. Not that he wins who knows how much, but it’s also true that the lower categories at that time were infested with the presence of already established drivers who run more or less in all possible races.

In any case, the good Chris goes strong on and off the track and it seems like a name to keep an eye on. In 1966 he made his debut at Silverstone with an official Brabham, although probably less competitive than those of Hulme and the old Jack Brabham. Chris does well: he is seventh.

His beautiful debut it earns him a seat for 1967 at BRM. Only a couple of years earlier the British team was one to beat; unfortunately, however, the sixteen-cylinder engine turns out to be a gamble against the main rules of mechanics: a disaster. After a first race at Zandvoort with Lotus, where he was still seventh, Irwin made his debut at Spa with BRM in a disappointing way.

His best race in France. That year, exceptionally, it was raced on a shortened version of the Le Mans track and Chris was fourth until a handful of laps from the end, when the unfortunate BRM engine broke. A little bad, Irwin is still ranked fifth: it will be the only two points of his career.

The rest of the season is wretched, one retirement after another. In 1968 Chris agreed with Surtees for Formula 2 and perhaps a few episodes in the premier class. He wins at the Nurburgring in the cadet category, but his fate is sealed. Right at Ringwhile trying the Ford P68 in view of the 1000 kilometers, flies off the runway onto the Flugplatz hill.

The accident is terrible and Irwin seriously injures his head. He will recover quite well, but his promising career ends that day. Irwin completely distanced himself from the racing environment and retired to the countryside, where he still lives. Those who have information say he is fine, but that he still occasionally has flashbacks of the accident.

In the early 2000s we see each other again on some particular anniversarythe years of those fascinating and terrible races seem very distant from that elderly country gentleman.

