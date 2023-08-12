Chris Sale Returns Strong as Red Sox Defeat Tigers 5-2 on Friday

Boston Red Sox Defeat Detroit Tigers 5-2 in Chris Sale’s Return from Injury

BOSTON — In a highly anticipated return, Chris Sale showcased his dominance on the mound as he led the Boston Red Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. After a 10-week stint on the disabled list, Sale retired an impressive 14 consecutive batters before finally surrendering a hit in the fifth inning.

Sale’s triumphant comeback was complemented by an impressive offensive showing by the Red Sox. Triston Casas made a significant impact with a three-run homer, while Trevor Story contributed with a pair of hits. This victory marked Boston’s fourth consecutive win since the return of these key players, breaking the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

The left-handed ace struck out seven batters over his stellar performance, demonstrating his signature power and control. Sale didn’t allow a single Detroit player to reach base until Kerry Carpenter managed to hit a two-out solo home run in the fifth inning. Despite this setback, Sale remained composed and focused, eventually retiring after being struck by a pitch and receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

This marked Sale’s first appearance since June 1 when he was forced to exit a game due to a sore shoulder. Taking extra precautions, the Red Sox limited Sale to 58 pitches in his comeback game, ensuring his successful return and minimizing the risk of reinjury.

Reliever Kyle Barraclough took over for Sale in the sixth inning and continued the dominant pitching display. Barraclough struck out three batters in 1 1/3 innings, only conceding a walk and a single to pinch-hitter Riley Greene, who drove in Javier Báez to narrow the scoreline to 4-2.

Both teams also saw notable performances from their international players. For the Tigers, Cuban player Andy Ibáñez went 2-0, while Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera struggled, going 4-0 at the plate. Puerto Rican Javier Báez also had a rough night, finishing 3-0 with a run scored.

On the Red Sox side, Dominican players Rafael Devers went 4-1 and Pablo Reyes went 4-2 with a run scored. Mexican Alex Verdugo also had a solid performance, going 4-1 with a run scored.

The victory further solidifies Boston’s position in the competitive American League East division. With Sale back in top form, the Red Sox are hopeful that his return will be a turning point in their quest for a postseason berth.

