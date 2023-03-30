Home Sports Chris Wood: Nottingham Forest striker out for the season with injury
Chris Wood: Nottingham Forest striker out for the season with injury

Wood has scored one goal in seven games since joining from Newcastle in January

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood will miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

The New Zealander, who joined on loan in Januarywas injured on 11 March but still went on international duty during the break, although he did not play.

Manager Steve Cooper said Forest also have concerns over forwards Brennan Johnson and Andre Ayew, full-back Serge Aurier and midfielder Gustavo Scarpa.

Forest, 16th in the Premier League, host 13th-placed Wolves on Saturday.

“It’s just something we have to deal with, we’ll put our focus into the players who are available and who are training ready to play the next game and commit to them,” Cooper said.

Johnson has a groin issue. He was not part of the Wales squad during the international break despite playing 90 minutes against Newcastle on 17 March, a situation Wales manager Rob Page questioned.

Cooper said Johnson is “not back to full fitness”.

Forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who has been out since January with a groin injury, and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, absent since November with a hamstring issue, have returned to full training.

