Christ the Redeemer was illuminated with the '10' in honor of Pelé on the first anniversary of his death
Christ the Redeemer was illuminated with the ’10’ in honor of Pelé on the first anniversary of his death

On the first anniversary of the death of soccer legend Pelé, Brazil paid tribute to the celebrated athlete with various commemorations and ceremonies throughout the country. Pelé, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, passed away on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer.

One of the most iconic tributes took place at the emblematic statue of Christ the Redeemer, located atop Corcovado hill in Rio de Janeiro. The statue was illuminated with green and yellow lights at dusk to honor Pelé’s memory.

In addition to the visual tribute, a religious celebration was held at the statue, featuring a written message from Pope Francis. The message emphasized the indelible legacy of Pelé and how his dedication to sport has served as a means to promote unity and friendship among people.

The tributes also extended to Pelé’s hometown of Santos, where a mass was held at the museum dedicated to his career. The city of Santos also saw a poignant moment as Pelé’s son, Edinho, released a dozen white balloons at the stadium where his father once shone on the field.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and FIFA also remembered Pelé, acknowledging his charisma, greatness, and lasting impact on the sport of soccer. Monuments and stadiums bearing his name have been erected in Brazil and other countries, serving as a testament to his enduring legacy.

As Brazil and the world commemorated the life and achievements of Pelé, his contributions to the sport and his influence on future generations continue to be celebrated and remembered.

