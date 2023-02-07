Home Sports Christian Atsu: Ghana star ‘removed from wreckage with injuries’ after quake
Sports

Christian Atsu: Ghana star ‘removed from wreckage with injuries’ after quake

by admin
Christian Atsu: Ghana star ‘removed from wreckage with injuries’ after quake
Christian Atsu signed for Hatayspor in September 2022

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building in Hatay with injuries, his manager Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio.

Hatay was one of the areas closest to the epicentre of the quake, and has suffered extensive damage. The club’s sporting director Taner Savut remains in the collapsed building,

“Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries,” Özat told Turkish radio channel Radyo Gol.

“Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble.”

Özat added: “Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours.”

See also  Vlahovic: '2022 did not go well, but Juve must stay calm, the championship has just begun! Milenkovic is like a brother, upon my arrival in Turin ... '

You may also like

Super Bowl Opening Night: Best quotes from Eagles,...

The Chinese women’s football team will warm up...

Busquets would prioritize staying at Barça

Richard Cockerill in Montpellier, it’s official

FIA accused of ‘suppressing drivers’ freedom of speech’

Leeds United: Who next after manager Jesse Marsch’s...

The Clippers have to struggle to bring home...

“I’m fine, but the situation is surreal. A...

Wu Yibing won the ATP Cleveland Challenge runner-up...

From Pimenta to Mendes up to Barnett, Struth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy