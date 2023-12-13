Christian Horner doubts Red Bull’s 2023 season will be repeated ‘in my lifetime’

Sergio Perez, Christian Horner and Max Verstappen were greeted by 2,000 Red Bull staff at a Milton Keynes homecoming parade

Team principal Christian Horner says he does not believe Red Bull’s 2023 season will be repeated in his lifetime.

Sergio Perez won twice as Red Bull clinched 21 wins from 22 races to claim back-to-back constructors’ crowns.

The Singapore Grand Prix was Red Bull’s only defeat and Horner thinks the only way to improve next season is to win the “missing race”.

“This season, I doubt it will be repeated in my lifetime,” the 50-year-old said at Red Bull’s homecoming parade in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

“It’s the satisfaction of the whole thing coming together – all the departments.

“They have worked so hard, so tirelessly across all these races around the world with the challenges that are thrown at you – the different types of circuit, the different conditions, different strategies and to see us having come through that and won 21 of 22 races.”

Verstappen’s victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July was Red Bull’s 12th in a row and moved them past the 11 consecutive wins achieved by McLaren in 1988.

However, Horner does not believe his team will enjoy the same dominance next season.

“With such strong opposition as well, such strong teams and stable regulations – I am sure next year is going to be a lot closer, a lot tighter and a different kind of challenge,” he said.

Red Bull and Mercedes are the only teams to have won Formula 1’s constructors’ title since 2010, but Mercedes’ British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell failed to win a race this season and the team finished 451 points behind Horner’s.

“They are a great team – they have had a really dominant period, they are obviously having a tougher time at the moment, but I’m sure they will be coming back fully motivated next year we have no doubt about that,” Horner said.

“I’m sure the rivalry intensity will be just as strong as ever.”

Share this: Facebook

X

