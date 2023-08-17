Christian Walker’s Home Runs Lift Diamondbacks to 9-7 Win Over Rockies

Christian Walker’s two home runs in the eighth inning propelled the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. With this win, the Diamondbacks improved their record to 61-60, inching back above .500. They have won two consecutive series after a slump where they lost 10 of 12 games and dropped 3 1/2 games out of the National League wild card zone. This victory marks their 31st comeback win of the season.

The pivotal eighth inning began with Tommy Pham’s single off Tyler Kinley. Christian Walker then blasted a 425-foot home run to right-center field, giving the Diamondbacks an 8-7 lead. Walker, who now has 28 home runs for the season, had also homered in the previous two games of the series. Notably, Walker has hit 22 career homers against the Rockies, 13 of which were at Coors Field.

Walker’s exceptional performance included three hits and four RBIs, while Nick Ahmed contributed with a three-run triple. In the fifth inning, Corbin Carroll replaced the injured Lourdes Gurriel and delivered two hits, bringing his stolen base tally to 37 for the season.

The Diamondbacks received strong contributions from their Venezuelan players, with José Herrera going 3-1, Ketel Marte going 5-1, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. going 2-0. On the Rockies’ side, Ezequiel Tovar stood out with a 4-3 performance and two runs scored, while Elias Diaz and Harold Castro both went 1-0. Elehuris Montero from the Dominican Republic struggled, going 3-0.

Overall, the Diamondbacks’ victory was a testament to their resilient spirit and ability to make comebacks. They will now look to carry this momentum forward as they aim to secure a playoff spot in the highly competitive National League.