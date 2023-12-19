CHRISTINE SCHEIBLICH, THE EAST GERMAN, FIRST OUTSTANDING WOMEN’S ROWING – SportHistoria

Chistine Scheiblich at the World Championships in Lucerne 1974 – from memim.com

article by Giovanni Manenti

As part of the progressive expansion of the various sports disciplines to include women’s sectors, here it is we need to get to the mid-70s of the 20th century for this to happen for rowing, which saw the girls competing for the first time in the world championships at the World Championships which took place at the end of August 1974 in Lucerne, while entry into the Olympic scene had to wait for the 1976 Montreal Games.

An expectation that is in a certain sense difficult to understand, when one considers that, on the contrary, with regards to canoeing since the London 1948 Olympics the women’s K-1 500m race was included, which from the Rome 1960 edition was combined with the K-2 500m race and then, from the 1984 Los Angeles Games, the K-4 500m also made its appearance.

The fact remains that, since the first appearance of women’s rowing on the international scene, the absolute master has been Eastern Germany, which won four of the six titles up for grabs in the Lucerne world championshipsame spoils obtained two years later at the Montreal Games and in the exact same specialties, that is the single, the four of a pair, the four with and the eightgranting the other countries only the claims in the two of a pair and in the two without.

And, in a country like East Germany where the turnover is very fast, it is surprising the long period of activity, obviously at the highest levels, of the protagonist of our story today and who, therefore, can rightly be considered a pioneer of the discipline, as well as the first champion in the sport of rowing, if only for having dedicated herself to the individual’s specialty which represents, however obvious, the most fascinating one.

Christine Scheiblich was born on 31 December 1954 in Wilsdruff, a town of just over 10 thousand souls in Saxony, near Dresdenthe latter city where he began rowing at the age of 13 by enrolling in the “Sports club unit”, demonstrating a natural familiarity with the discipline right from the start, so much so win the gold medal in the single and double sculls not yet 18 years old at the Spartakiades held in Berlin.

With such “business card”, as well as having been awarded the first of her four national singles titles, 19-year-old Christine enters the World Championships which took place in Lucerne at the end of August 1974, having taken over the role of his compatriot Anita Kuhlke, who had the misfortune of being born seven years earlierforcing it to win “as soon as“ four European titles – Vichy 1967, East Berlin 1968, Tata 1970 and Copenhagen 1971, as well as finishing second in 1969 and third in 1966 and 1972 – meanwhile the 1973 edition of the continental review, held in Moscow, had seen the success of the Soviet Genovaite Ramoskienealready established in 1969.

Logic therefore dictates that the underdogs will focus on the expert 29-year-old of Lithuanian origins, with an eye also on the Belgian Christine Wasterlainwhich in Moscow had been beaten by the Soviet for only (3’59”97 to 4’00”36) 0”39 cents.

Against the spectacular backdrop of Lake Rotsee – one of the most fascinating basins for rowing competitions – the law is laid down by “another one” Christine, vale a dire the 19-year-old Saxon who competes in her own right with such mastery of the vessel to amaze both the public and the experts, concluding the final with a time of 3’46”52 leaving the two protagonists of the previous season only the task of completing the podium, with Ramoskiene preceding the Belgian (3’52”38 to 2’53”08).

Sometimes, the emergence of a young talent is classified as “the courage of unconsciousness” and, as it should be, we await confirmation that – given that with the introduction of the world championship the European Championships are suspended – it can only take place 12 months later when the World Championships are held in the no less attractive body of water in Nottingham.

But there’s nothing to be done there the superiority of the 20 year old Scheiblich is absolutely disarming, with this time it is the turn of the 19 year old Hungarian Mariann Ambrus to have to give in by a wide margin (3’55″75 to 4’06″29), while Ramoskiene slipped to third position with a time of 4’08″02, a result which led her, on the occasion of her Olympic debut in Montreal 1976, to focus on two of couple, leaving her compatriot Yelena Antonova the task of competing with the East German.

On the waters of theNotre Dame Island Olympic Basin” of the Canadian metropolis, there are only 11 registered, divided in two heats with the first classified qualifying directly for the final and the others having to go through the repechageand the outcome of the preliminaries leaves little doubt about the outcome of the race, given that, while the first series was won in 3’42”67 by the Bulgarian Rositsa Spasova ahead of Antonovain the second la Scheiblich completes the 1000 meter course in an extraordinary time of 3’36″09, with American Joan Lund also doing better with 3’40″67 compared to the first battery.

The repechages do not provide any surprises whatsoever, with no gain to be made access to the final act were Lund, Antonova and Ambrus, together with the Dutch Ingrid Munnekewith the six finalists lining up at the start scheduled for 11:55 local time on July 24, 1976, a historic date as the first Olympic gold medal was awarded in women’s rowing.

At the start, the now 30-year-old Dutchman gets off to a flying start passes the 250 meter mark with 0″38 hundredths (57″83 to 58″21) of margin over the East Germanwith Antonova and Lund also having rowed under 1′, and then, at the halfway point of the race, touching to the American to demonstrate that she is in excellent shape, given that she concedes (1’59″16 to 1’59″63) only 0″47 cents to Scheiblich who, realizing the danger, increased the shots in the third quarter of the match.

And this is where the 21 year old East German built on her success, scoring the best partial and taking her lead (3’02″26 to 3’03″68) to 1″42making the desperate final attack of the 24-year-old Californian in vain, which only succeeds reducing the gap on the finish line to 0″65 hundredths (4’05″56 to 4’06″21), just as Spasova’s final rush was late and failed (4’10″24 to 4’10” 86) to oust Antonova from the bottom step of the podium.

Perhaps the tension of “big event” partially influenced Scheiblich’s performance, but in a final (whether Olympic or world) the only thing that matters is the placement and then, if anyone had doubts about their right to consider themselves the “queen of rowing”, here these are immediately dissolved in the two subsequent world championships.

The appointment is for the last week of August 1977 in Amsterdam, on the basin formed by Lake Bosbaan, and this time East German domination is absolutewinning all six scheduled tests in the women’s field, which therefore cannot be missed the third consecutive world title for Scheiblich, who clears the Bulgarian Iskra Velinova by 2″ (3’34″31 to 3’36″31)while Ambrus added bronze to the world championship silver in Nottingham, completing the podium in 3’37”27.

Still relatively young, he will turn 24 at the end of December 1978, there is no one on the horizon who can stop the streak of victories of the Saxon athlete who, in fact, completes his world championship poker by establishing himself in a place that could not exist more iconic, namely Lake Karapiro at Cambridge, New Zealand, with the event taking place at the beginning of November, given its location in the southern hemisphere.

In an edition in which, dearly, the Eastern Germans won only three of the six scheduled tests, the photo of the Scheiblich on the top step of the podium, having this time overcome the resistance of the Soviet Anna Kondrachina (4’12″49 to 4’14″43)with Ambrus still taking bronze to complete her list of successes.

There is only one way to stop the East German, and that is for her to “say enough”, which happens at the end of the season, after in July she got married to her compatriot Ulrich Hahnhimself winner of two world titles in luge, so there is certainly no shortage of trophies in the family.

Once the activity is completed, the now Mrs. Hahn specializes in physical therapy and, following the reunification of Germany into a single state, he practiced in a private practice in Dresden.

And, for once, it is precisely the case to say That “they all lived happily ever after…”.

