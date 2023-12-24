Christmas, 8 gift ideas from football team stores

And also who might appreciate them.

It’s Christmas, it’s time for gifts. On the night between 24 and 25 December, children all over the world, hoping that the letters posted to Lapland have ended up in the hands of the elves, will anxiously await the arrival of Santa Claus.

We at Sportellate also want to get on the magical sleigh and travel around the world in search of kids to whom we can leave a present to unwrap under the tree. Scanning the online shop we found eight objects from club teams around the world which will certainly be a pleasure to receive in view of a 2024 which we hope will be as sparkling as the year that is about to come to an end.

The description reads “test your love for the Galacticos with this gin and tonic glass.” Here, we don’t want to test any love for men in camiseta blanca but to give something useful to Ruan Tressoldi of the Sassuolo. The comical mistakes made in recent weeks have given rise to the suspicion that the boy goes onto the pitch not at the full extent of his cognitive functions because they have been altered by an unhealthy passion for high-alcohol cocktails.

Mat with Johan Cruyff phrase from the Barça store – €29.00

An elegant doormat with natural coconut surface, non-slip rubber bottom. What better gift for Massimiliano Allegri? Trample the phrase manifesto of Cruyff, king of gamers, would cause him pure enjoyment upon returning home. Think about the happiness of returning home with shoes chock-full of mud after a 1-0 victory with Gatti’s goal, 35% of ball possession and zero chances conceded and rubbing the soles of your shoes on this marvel? If someone filmed it, the video would certainly go viral.

Lyon barbecue set – cost €39.99

Why not organize a nice barbecue in Milanello to find some togetherness? Stefano Pioli he had already thought about it at the beginning of last season but the results were largely revisable. Trying again seems obligatory. There’s no better way to do team building over sausages and pork ribs. Unfortunately, however, there is a lack of Argentine players to whom we can entrust the gridiron. Once upon a time there was the Argentinian Paletta to take care of the fire, today at most you could ask him Romero to hold the fork. The complete set sold by the Olimpique Lyon online store it would be better to entrust it to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose role within the Rossoneri management is not yet very clear. Partly advising, partly team manager, why not also chef?

PSG branded incense diffuser – cost €210

Il PSGin collaboration with the Japanese brand Kuumba, has put on sale on its official website a incense diffuser at the modest price of €210. Stylish and practical, the incense holder features a handle making it easy to carry and move, meaning it can easily be used in temples and other sacred places. I know of no more appropriate sacred place than Old Trafford now in a funereal climate due to the difficult moment he is experiencing Manchester United by ten Hag. The Red Devils arrive at Christmas almost at the bottom of the left half of the table, out of the Champions League, despite an affordable group with Copenhagen and Galatasaray, and eliminated from the League Cup at the hands of Newcastle right within their friendly walls. What was once called the “Theater of dreams” is now home to nightmares that have haunted the sleep of fans since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Juventus cactus plant – cost 297.99€

The cactus in black and white ombreto is part of the exclusive limited edition collection designed by Gufram in collaboration with Juventus on the occasion of Milan Design Week. Succulent plants are a symbol of durability and perseverance, as they manage to live for many decades in very difficult conditions. The thorns then represent the importance of using the “right” defenses to protect yourself from the pains of life. It is for these reasons that I would give it to the Nerazzurri Francesco Acerbi. Today the fixed point of theInter in the sprint for the championship and already certain of playing in the round of 16 of the Champions League after the final lost against City last year, the central defender is taking everything that life has taken away from him. A footballer and a man that all coaches would like to have.

Hammock with the Bayern Munich coat of arms – cost €397.99

The Bavarian hammock It’s made from weather-resistant, quick-drying material with the look and feel of cotton. An absolute luxury for those who will have to spend the next few months blissfully on holiday at the president’s expense Aurelio De Laurentiis. Rudy Garcia loves relaxation. Immediately after signing with Napoli, but before Dimaro’s retirement, he treated himself to a few days in the Alula district between sun, sea and some historical sites. After being exonerated, he instead chose the Amalfi coast as a holiday destination in which to spend the much free time he will have available and to fund the coffers of local traders with the money of his former employer.

Cobblestone-shaped Bluetooth speaker – cost 310.00€

How can you not appreciate Roma’s merchandising products? On the official website it is possible to order the Bluetooth audio speaker “hidden” inside the authentic sampietrino Roman. Jurgen might like him Kloppbut not to cheer up dinners with Christmas music, but rather to make them listen to the roar of Anfield that he misses so much. The former Borussia Dortmund coach, a few days ago, criticized the little encouragement he received from the stands during the championship match against Manchester United and the cup match against West Ham. “Whoever is not in the mood to come to the match should give the ticket to someone else” the German had thundered. Also the popular supperts group Spirit of Shankly supported the coach’s idea, but opened the debate on the excessive price of tickets to attend the match, now more suitable for tourists than for tourists local lads eager to attend the matches of the Reds but limited by economic availability.

Walkie talkies del Tottenham – costo 30.00€

I walkie talkies I am what the president of Salernitana and the new director need Walter Sabatiniin his second term in Campania after being shown the door despite his miraculous salvation with Davide Nicola. Iervolino, like De Laurentiis in the post Giuntoli-Spalletti, mistakenly believed he could do it alone, freeing himself from the cumbersome wisdom of Sabatini and trying to build himself with Morgan De Sanctis a do-it-yourself collaborator from whom he could receive more yes than no. Common sense brought him back on the right path. Now it seems that they have resolved their differences and re-established a relationship authentic and genuine. Talking to each other is key. The walkie talkies will help a lot in view of a January transfer window in which Salernitana seems to need a good restyling.

On the occasion of the holidays, we at Sportellate wish you to spend a peaceful Christmas. Congratulations!

