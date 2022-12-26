In the 90s, Italian football was experiencing an epochal transition phase: the decade of great revolutions on the field was over, a time marked by the reopening of borders and the arrival of foreign champions, from the Mundial won in 1982 by the most iconic Azzurri ever , from the Milan-phenomenon of Sacchi who dictated the law in Europe and in the world, changing the perception of our philosophy of play. The Italy of football was entering another decade which – among the many innovations – would bring one destined to change forever the soul of the planet that follows the rebounds of the ball. That is the need to make any game an event, which in a short time became above all a television event.