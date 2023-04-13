Dhe German sport climber Christoph Schweiger died in a traffic accident. The German Alpine Association (DAV) confirmed this to the German Press Agency on Wednesday, citing Schweiger’s family. The sport climber, who specialized in bouldering, was 21 years old. According to DAV information, the fatal traffic accident occurred last weekend.

The World Climbing Association IFSC reacted to the news with deep sadness. “It is heartbreaking that someone so young should lose their life in this way. My thoughts and those of all IFSC members are with Christoph’s family, his friends, the German Alpine Club and the entire climbing community,” President Marco Scolaris said in a statement from the association.

Schweiger made his World Cup debut in 2018. Born in Ingolstadt, he was part of the German team at the World Youth Championships, which he took part in three times between 2017 and 2019.

Schweiger celebrated his greatest success last year at the European Games in Munich, when he surprisingly prevailed in the qualification and then made it to the semifinals,