Christophe Galtier, PSG coach, defends himself after accusations of racist comments against him

During his induction as coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), at the beginning of the summer of 2022, Christophe Galtier ensured “measure responsibility” what this position represented and “to be prepared”. Landed from OGC Nice, he said he was aware of the roller coaster that goes hand in hand with the coaching costume of the most important football club in the country. Friday, April 14, on the eve of hosting the Racing-Club de Lens in a decisive match for the title of champion of France, the technician admitted not having anticipated the surge which has been attacking him for three days: “I knew there was going to be a lot of pressure, comments, analysis and criticism, but I did not expect to experience this. Here we are in the extrasport. »

His speech was expected. A little earlier, the public prosecutor of Nice had announced the opening of a preliminary investigation on the count of “discrimination based on an alleged race or membership of a religion”. In the morning, searches were carried out at the headquarters of the Riviera club as part of the investigation related to the racist and discriminatory remarks that Christophe Galtier is accused of having made with regard to some of the Nice players, during his visit to the bench of OGC Nice.

“Like many of you, I am deeply shocked by the comments attributed to me (…). They hit me deep in my humanityhe said, looking serious, reading a press release in the preamble to a carefully marked press conference. I am a child of low-income housing estates, brought up in diversity, the values ​​of sharing and respect for others, whatever their origin, color or religion. »

The storm dragged him down on Tuesday after the revelation, by the independent journalist Romain Molina and RMC Sport, of the content of an email sent at the end of last season by Julien Fournier to Dave Brailsford, the sports director of Ineos , a petrochemical conglomerate at the head of OGC Nice. In this letter, The world was not able to authenticate, the one who was still football director of the Riviera club attributed to Mr. Galtier a racist and Islamophobic speech that he would have made during a one-on-one, a few months after his arrival as coach of the Aiglons.

The sociology of his dressing room

Freshly crowned champion of France with Lille, the technician had been attracted to the Côte d’Azur by the ambitious Ineos project in the summer of 2021. The honeymoon will not have lasted. In question ? Christophe Galtier would have quickly regretted an unambitious transfer window and the sociology of his locker room with the management of the club, causing the break with Mr. Fournier, advanced the daily The team this autumn.

