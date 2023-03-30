Frenchman Christophe Laporte of the Jumbo-Visma team, before the start of the 183.7-kilometre Across Flanders cycling race from Roeselare to Waregem (Belgium), March 29, 2023. DAVID PINTENS/AFP

In Belgium, the period is known as “Holy Week”; these few days, from the end of March to the beginning of April, when Flanders hosts its series of classics or semi-classics, the most prestigious one-day cycling races. This name, Christophe Laporte will probably not deny it. On Wednesday March 29, the Frenchman from Jumbo-Visma won at the end of Through Flanders. A success gleaned barely three days after raising their arms on another Flanders meeting: Ghent-Wevelgem.

This time, the rider did not cross the line arm in arm with his teammate Wout van Aert – the Belgian had left him the victory on Sunday and was not at the start on Wednesday. Coming out 4 kilometers from the finish, Christophe Laporte won alone, beating his runner-up of the day, the Spaniard Oier Lazkano (Movistar) by 15 seconds. The American Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) completes the podium.

“Such a double is difficult to achievetestified the Varois at the end of the race. This is proof that the condition is good. I trained well after getting sick [avant Paris-Nice début mars]. I have a lot of freshness. »

Second in 2021

The three big favorites for the Tour of Flanders scheduled for Sunday April 2 – Wout van Aert, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) and the Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – left to rest, the 183.7 kilometer race, with eleven ribs and eight cobblestone sectors, has been unbridled.

The last elements of a five-rider breakaway were only caught up some 10 kilometers from the finish by a group of eight which included, in addition to Christophe Laporte, his compatriot Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), but not Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step). The 30-year-old, who had already tasted the podium, in 2021 (2e), succeeds Mathieu Van der Poel in the winners of this race, which had so far succeeded only one Frenchman, Sylvain Chavanel, in 2008.

Christophe Laporte, who joined the Jumbo-Visma team in 2022, signs the 28e career victory. On Sunday, he had already become the fourth tricolor to put his name on the Ghent-Wevelgem list (after Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Philippe Gaumont).

The Dutch team got their hands on the Flanders spring by winning the five preparatory races for the Tour of Flanders: Het Nieuwsblad (with Dylan van Baarle), Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Tiesj Benoot), the E3 Classic (Wout van Aert).

The French can also dream of a hat-trick on Sunday. Although this time he should run for Wout van Aert. “The two most beautiful races are coming now [le Tour des Flandres et Paris-Roubaix, le 9 avril]. We will try to stay the course, it will not be easy. There are three men who are above the rest: Mathieu, Wout and Tadej. We will have to seize the opportunities to try to support them.”concluded the winner of the day.